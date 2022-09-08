Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85 to CHF 84 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

SSREY stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

