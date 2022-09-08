SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.67. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

