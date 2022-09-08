SuperRare Hits Market Capitalization of $19.91 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.