SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.45. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 9,014,130 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

