Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

