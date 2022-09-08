Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

