StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 90.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $52,138.10 and $5.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,936,757,053 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.