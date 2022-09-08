Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and $2.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.