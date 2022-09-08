Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Shares Down 0.4%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.99. 140,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 501,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.