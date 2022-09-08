StockNews.com Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,528.33.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72. Prudential has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Prudential by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

