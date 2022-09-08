StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Trading Up 4.3 %

OPGN opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

