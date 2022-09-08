StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -3.09. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

