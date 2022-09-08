StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. City State Bank acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
