StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. City State Bank acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.