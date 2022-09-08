StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of FONR opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
