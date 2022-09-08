StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FONR opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FONAR by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the first quarter worth about $398,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

