Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,455 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Stifel Financial worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.