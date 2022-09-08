Stephanie Coxon Purchases 10,000 Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Stock

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($20,178.83).

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

Shares of LON INPP traded up GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.33 ($1.99). The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.27. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.00. International Public Partnerships Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. International Public Partnerships’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Further Reading

