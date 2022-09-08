Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.62 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00013924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $31.02 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00662900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00278900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001938 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,602,829 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

