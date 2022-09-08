STATERA (STA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $401.00

STATERA (STA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $616,218.25 and $401.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STATERA has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 78,945,661 coins and its circulating supply is 78,945,406 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STATERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STATERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

