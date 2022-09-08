Startcoin Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (START)

Startcoin (START) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Startcoin has a total market cap of $17,332.62 and $27.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Startcoin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Startcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

