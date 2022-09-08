Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE CXM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 565,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,094. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

