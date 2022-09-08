Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,150 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

