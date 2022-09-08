Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Visa Trading Down 0.2 %
V stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.04. 84,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.