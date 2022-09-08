Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.04. 84,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.