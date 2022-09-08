Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,625,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.