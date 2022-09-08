Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 184,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

