Spreng Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

