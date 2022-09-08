Spore (SPORE) Achieves Market Cap of $783,514.34

Spore (SPORE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Spore coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Spore has a total market cap of $783,514.34 and approximately $931.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022909 BTC.

About Spore

Spore is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

