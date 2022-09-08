SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lowered by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.