SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 702.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $159.47 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

