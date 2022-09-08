SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,731,527 shares.The stock last traded at $315.35 and had previously closed at $316.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

