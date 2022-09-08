SparksPay (SPK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $29,737.25 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,640,475 coins and its circulating supply is 11,756,336 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

