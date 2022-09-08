Spaceswap MILK2 Price Reaches $0.0193 on Top Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $142,644.55 and approximately $8,979.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
