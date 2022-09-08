South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.29. 10,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,986. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.