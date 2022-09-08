Solanium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.65 or 0.09020483 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00873836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

