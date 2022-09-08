Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 125,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 118,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Societal CDMO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

