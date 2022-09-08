Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 2,299,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,443. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Smartsheet by 162.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Smartsheet by 244.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

