Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 2,299,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,443. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Smartsheet by 162.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Smartsheet by 244.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.