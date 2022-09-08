Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Up 4.8 %

SMAR stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 2,299,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $12,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

