Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of Slam worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 2,639.3% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Slam by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Slam by 28.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 576,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAM remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 512,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

