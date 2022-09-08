Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $182.24.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,280,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 28,675.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

