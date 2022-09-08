Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion accounts for about 1.4% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Skyline Champion worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:SKY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. 2,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

