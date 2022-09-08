Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.40 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 77.80 ($0.94). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 79.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,046,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £924.17 million and a PE ratio of 720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 17,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

