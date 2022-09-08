Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Simulations Plus accounts for about 0.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 39,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,502. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 0.45. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $67.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

