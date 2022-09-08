Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH – Get Rating) insider Daryl Corp acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,489.51).
Sihayo Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Sihayo Gold Company Profile
Read More
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sihayo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sihayo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.