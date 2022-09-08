Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH) Insider Acquires A$15,000.00 in Stock

Sihayo Gold Limited (ASX:SIH – Get Rating) insider Daryl Corp acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,489.51).

Sihayo Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Sihayo Gold Company Profile

Sihayo Gold Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold resources primarily in Indonesia. Its primary project is the Sihayo Pungkut Gold project located in Mandailing Natal, North Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Oropa Limited and changed its name to Sihayo Gold Limited in December 2009.

