Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SIG stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 65,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,659. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.