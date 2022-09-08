Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $38.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shopify by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 590.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

