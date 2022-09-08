Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 3.2 %

SCVL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.