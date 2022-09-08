Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $27.76

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $26.20. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 7,991 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 694.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,225,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after purchasing an additional 192,697 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 431.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 119,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 96.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 935,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 459,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

