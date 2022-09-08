Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.11

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 2167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,565,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

