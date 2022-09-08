Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.11

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 2167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
