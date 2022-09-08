Shih Tzu (SHIH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,351.00

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Shih Tzu has a market capitalization of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030634 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042721 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Shih Tzu Profile

SHIH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.