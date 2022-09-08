Shardus (ULT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Shardus has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $13,122.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shardus has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00499804 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.06 or 0.01977808 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005608 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00241501 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Shardus Coin Profile
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
