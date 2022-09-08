Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,396.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 937,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 920,262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

